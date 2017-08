Aug 14 (Reuters) - Dynasil Corporation Of America

* Dynasil Corporation of America reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Says "‍anticipate RMD returning to a normal operating posture during Q4​"

* Qtrly total ‍revenue $8.8 million versus $10.4 million