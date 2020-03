BRIEF-Dynasty Fine Wines Group Says Anticipated Group To Continue To Record Consolidated Loss For FY

March 13 (Reuters) - Dynasty Fine Wines Group Ltd:

* ANTICIPATED GROUP TO CONTINUE TO RECORD CONSOLIDATED LOSS FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED THAT UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED WOULD DECREASE BY A RANGE OF ABOUT 10% TO 20%

* EXPECTED DECREASE MAINLY CONTRIBUTED BY INCREASES IN COSTS AND EXPENSES SAVINGS

* FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP MAY BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19OUTBREAK IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* SINCE FEB 21 MAJORITIES OF OFFICES AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES GRADUALLY RESUMED OPERATION, NOT EXPERIENCED MATERIAL DISRUPTIONS