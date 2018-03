March 20 (Reuters) - Dynasty Fine Wines Group Ltd:

* GROUP WOULD CONTINUE TO RECORD AN UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍IMPROVEMENT IN GROSS MARGIN AND A DECREASE IN DISTRIBUTION COSTS​

* SEES FY UNAUDITED CONSOL LOSS DECREASE BY ABOUT 30%