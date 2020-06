June 18 (Reuters) - Dynasty Fine Wines Group Ltd:

* IMMEDIATE CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER FAMOUS EVER GROUP INFORMED THAT AN INTERNAL REORGANISATION MIGHT BE CARRIED OUT AT ITS CO

* REORGANISATION MAY CAUSE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FAMOUS EVER TO BE TRANSFERRED TO TIANJIN TSINLIEN INVESTMENT’S UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)