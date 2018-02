Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dynasty Gold Corp:

* DYNASTY GOLD SIGNS EARN-IN AGREEMENT ON THUNDERCLOUD GOLD PROJECT IN ONTARIO

* DYNASTY GOLD CORP - ‍SIGNED OPTION AGREEMENT WITH TECK RESOURCES LIMITED TO ACQUIRE A 100% INTEREST IN THUNDERCLOUD GOLD PROPERTY​

* DYNASTY GOLD - CO HAS OPTION TO EARN UP TO 100% INTEREST IN PROPERTY BY SPENDING $6 MILLION OVER 5 YEARS AND BY ISSUING 1 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CO TO TECK​