Sept 27 (Reuters) - Dynatronics Corp

* Dynatronics Corp - ‍net sales for quarter ended June 30, 2017 increased 37.3 percent to $11.2 million, compared to $8.1 million in same period of prior year​

* Dynatronics Corp - qtrly loss per share attributable to common stockholders $0.64 - SEC filing‍​