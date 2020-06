June 23 (Reuters) - Dynatronics Corp:

* DYNATRONICS CORP PLANS TO CLOSE ITS OOLTEWAH, TENNESSEE FACILITY - SEC FILING

* DYNATRONICS CORP - TENNESSEE FACILITY CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 Source text: [bit.ly/2VbKGnz] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)