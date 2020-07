July 8 (Reuters) - Dynatronics Corp:

* DYNATRONICS - ON JULY 7, BRIAN BAKER STEPPED DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* DYNATRONICS - BAKER STEPPED CITING NEED FOR REDUCED WORK SCHEDULE TO ALLOW MORE FLEXIBILITY TO ADDRESS HEALTH ISSUES RELATING TO COVID-19

* DYNATRONICS - DYNATRONICS NAMED JOHN KRIER AS THE CEO

* DYNATRONICS - KRIER WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS