July 8 (Reuters) - Dynatronics Corp:

* DYNATRONICS CORP - Q4 2020 NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.9 MILLION TO $8.2 MILLION

* DYNATRONICS CORP - FOR FY ENDED JUNE 30, 2020, PRELIM UNAUDITED NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $53.2 MILLION TO $53.5 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2ZMeKYl Further company coverage: