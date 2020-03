March 10 (Reuters) - Dynatronics Corp:

* DYNATRONICS - EFFECTIVE MARCH 2, ENTERED INTO MASTER SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ASCENTRON FOR MANUFACTURE & ASSEMBLY OF CO’S ELECTROTHERAPY PRODUCTS

* DYNATRONICS - CO ANTICIPATES THAT PRODUCT PURCHASES FROM ASCENTRON UNDER AGREEMENT FOR FIRST 9 MONTHS WILL TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $1.5 MILLION

* DYNATRONICS CORP - INITIAL TERM OF AGREEMENT IS FOR 36 MONTHS FROM MARCH 2