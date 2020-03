March 26 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* DYNAVAX AND CEPI ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO SUPPORT GLOBAL EFFORT TO DEVELOP A VACCINE FOR CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES - TO MAKE TOLL-LIKE RECEPTOR 9 (TLR9) AGONIST ADJUVANT, CPG 1018TM, AVAILABLE FOR DEVELOPMENT OF EFFECTIVE VACCINES AGAINST COVID-19