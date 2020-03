March 24 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* DYNAVAX AND CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCE RESEARCH COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) VACCINE CANDIDATE WITH CPG 1018 ADJUVANT

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CLOVER ADVANCING EVALUATION OF ITS PROTEIN-BASED CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE (COVID-19 S-TRIMER)

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - PROVIDING CPG 1018 TO SUPPORT RAPID DEVELOPMENT OF CLOVER'S COVID-19 VACCINE