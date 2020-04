April 16 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* DYNAVAX AND SINOVAC ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP A CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) VACCINE

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES - COLLABORATION WILL COMBINE DYNAVAX’S CPG 1018, , WITH SINOVAC’S CHEMICALLY INACTIVATED CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CANDIDATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)