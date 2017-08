BRIEF-Dynavax announces FDA advisory committee vote in favor of Heplisav-B

July 28 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* Dynavax announces FDA advisory committee vote in favor of Heplisav-B (tm)

* Dynavax Technologies Corp - committee provided commentary on design of Dynavax's proposed post-marketing pharmacovigilance plan for Heplisav-B.

* Dynavax Technologies Corp- Dynavax plans to launch vaccine commercially in U.S. in early 2018 on its own or through a commercial partner

* Dynavax - ‍if FDA approves Heplisav-B, Dynavax will seek recommendation from CDC advisory committee on immunization practices​

* Dynavax Technologies - FDA ‍ advisory committee voted 12 to 1 that safety data for Heplisav-B support licensure for immunization against Hepatitis B​