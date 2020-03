March 11 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* DYNAVAX ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.33 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ADVANCING EFFORTS TO LEVERAGE DYNAVAX’S VACCINE ADJUVANT CPG 1018 IN PRODUCT CANDIDATES FOR PERTUSSIS AND CORONAVIRUS

* NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR Q4 2019 WAS $10.6 MILLION, COMPARED TO $3.9 MILLION FOR Q4 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: