June 9 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* DYNAVAX COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING HEPLISAV-B IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING HEMODIALYSIS

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - TRIAL ENROLLED 119 PATIENTS WITH END-STAGE RENAL DISEASE UNDERGOING HEMODIALYSIS

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ANTICIPATES FINAL IMMUNOGENICITY STUDY DATA FROM CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING HEPLISAV-B IN Q4 OF 2020