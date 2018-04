April 17 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* DYNAVAX PROVIDES NEW DURABILITY OF RESPONSE DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN MELANOMA AT THE 2018 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH ANNUAL MEETING

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - COMBINATION THERAPY WAS WELL TOLERATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: