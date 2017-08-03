BRIEF-Dynavax provides U.S. regulatory update on heplisav-b following FDA advisory committee meeting

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:
* Dynavax provides U.S. regulatory update on heplisav-b(tm) following fda advisory committee meeting
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - FDA has requested more detailed information about company’s proposed post-marketing study for heplisav-b
* Dynavax Technologies- advisory committee voted 12 to 1 that safety data for heplisav-b support licensure for active immunization against hepatitis b
* Dynavax Technologies Corp - Dynavax and FDA have discussed outcome of vrbpac meeting
* Dynavax-Co,Fda agreed due to feedback provided,proximity to scheduled pdufa date,more time required to finalize key details of post-marketing study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: