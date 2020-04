April 28 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* DYNAVAX REPORTS INTERIM ANALYSIS OF ONGOING CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING HEPLISAV-B IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING HEMODIALYSIS

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - SAFETY DATA SHOWED HEPLISAV-B WAS WELL TOLERATED

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - DEMONSTRATED SEROPROTECTION RATE OF 86.4% AT WEEK 20 AFTER 4 STANDARD DOSES OF HEPLISAV-B

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES - FULL STUDY DATA FROM HEPLISAV-B STUDY ANTICIPATED IN H2 2020