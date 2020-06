June 19 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* DYNAVAX ANNOUNCES FIRST PARTICIPANTS DOSED IN PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS’ COVID-19 S-TRIMER VACCINE CANDIDATE WITH CPG 1018 ADJUVANT

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CLOVER EXPECTS TO ENROLL 150 HEALTHY ADULT AND ELDERLY PARTICIPANTS IN PHASE 1 STUDY

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - PRELIMINARY SAFETY AND IMMUNOGENICITY RESULTS EXPECTED IN AUGUST 2020