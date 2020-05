BRIEF-Dynavax Says Intend To Provide Update On Early-Stage Collaborations Regarding Potential Development Of COVID-19 Vaccine

May 18 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES - ON MAY 19, INTENDS TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON EARLY-STAGE COLLABORATIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VACCINE FOR COVID-19

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES - EXPECTS ONE OR MORE OF COLLABORATION PARTNERS TO COMMENCE A PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF POTENTIAL COVID-19 VACCINE AS SOON AS JULY

* DYNAVAX - IF CO IS UNABLE TO GET OR ENFORCE PROPRIETARY RIGHTS IN CPG-1018, IT MAY BE UNABLE TO REALIZE COMMERCIAL BENEFIT FROM COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT