BRIEF-Dynavax Technologies Corp - Has Seen Limited Financial Impact From Covid-19 On Heplisav-B Net Product Sales

Dynavax Technologies Corp:

* DYNAVAX PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACT

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - HAS A SECURE SUPPLY CHAIN THAT IS ABLE TO MEET U.S. MARKET DEMAND FOR HEPLISAV-B

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES - LONG-TERM VALUE PROPOSITION REMAINS UNCHANGED, DESPITE SHORT-TERM DISRUPTIONS

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - CONTINUES TO PRODUCE HEPATITIS B SURFACE ANTIGEN AT ITS FACILITY IN DUSSELDORF, GERMANY

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - ESTIMATES IT CURRENTLY HAS INVENTORY OF FINISHED DRUG PRODUCT SUFFICIENT TO MEET MORE THAN ONE YEAR OF PROJECTED DEMAND

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - HEPLISAV-B DIALYSIS STUDY CONTINUES TO ENROLL PATIENTS

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - IS WITHDRAWING ITS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR 2020 HEPLISAV-B® NET PRODUCT SALES

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - HAS SEEN LIMITED FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON HEPLISAV-B NET PRODUCT SALES

* DYNAVAX - ESTIMATES ALREADY EXCEEDED HEPLISAV-B MINIMUM PRODUCT REVENUE COVENANT IN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $30 MILLION FOR ANNUAL MEASUREMENT ENDING JUNE 30

* DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP - HEPLISAV-B DIALYSIS STUDY CONTINUES TO ENROLL PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: