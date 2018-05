May 2 (Reuters) - Dynex Capital Inc:

* DYNEX CAPITAL, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP CORE OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS “TREASURY AND SWAP RATES ROSE SHARPLY DURING QUARTER FROM IMPROVED GLOBAL GROWTH PROSPECTS”

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $13.6 MILLION VERSUS $14.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: