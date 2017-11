BRIEF-Dynex Capital reports Q3 earnings $0.27/shr

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dynex Capital Inc

* Dynex Capital, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP core operating earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dynex Capital Inc - ‍book value per common share of $7.46 at September 30, 2017 compared to $7.38 at June 30, 2017 and $7.18 at December 31, 2016​

* Dynex Capital Inc qtrly net interest income $13.2 million versus $15.1 mln‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: