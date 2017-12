BRIEF-Dynex Capital Says Entered Amendment No 1 To Amended & Restated Equity Distribution Agreement

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Dynex Capital Inc:

* DYNEX CAPITAL SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT NO 1 TO AMENDED & RESTATED EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT DATED MARCH 31 BETWEEN CO & JMP SECURITIES - SEC FILING

* DYNEX CAPITAL - AMENDMENT INCREASES NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK, PAR VALUE $0.01/SHARE, OF CO THAT CO MAY OFFER AND SELL UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT

* DYNEX CAPITAL - ‍PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, ON/AFTER DEC 27, CO MAY OFFER AND SELL UP TO 10 MILLION SHARES FROM TIME TO TIME THROUGH AGENT Source text (bit.ly/2Cb1N0p) Further company coverage: