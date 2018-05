BRIEF-E Ink And SES-Imagotag Announce Strategic Collaboration On Retail Internet Of Things Market

May 8 (Reuters) - E INK HOLDINGS INC:

* E INK AND SES-IMAGOTAG ANNOUNCE A STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO STRENGTHEN THEIR POSITIONS IN THE RETAIL INTERNET OF THINGS MARKET

* AS PART OF COLLABORATION, CO AGREED TO COMPLETE EUR 26 MILLION INVESTMENT IN SES-IMAGOTAG

* INVESTMENT IN SES-IMAGOTAG IN FORM OF CAPITAL INCREASE OF SES-IMAGOTAG

* COLLABORATION BACKED BY EXECUTION BETWEEN E INK AND SES-IMAGOTAG OF SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BY YUEN-YU INVESTMENT CO. LTD, E INK SUBSIDIARY, TO RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF SES-IMAGOTAG FOR ABOUT EUR 26 MILLION, AT EUR 30 PER SHARE