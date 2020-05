May 7 (Reuters) - E-L Financial Corp Ltd:

* E-L FINANCIAL CORP LTD - REPORTED A NET EQUITY VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $1,317.07 AS AT MARCH 31, 2020

* E-L FINANCIAL CORP LTD - FOR Q1, REPORTED A CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS’ NET LOSS OF $663 MILLION OR $170.26 PER COMMON SHARE

* E-L FINANCIAL CORP LTD - COMPANY WAS IMPACTED BY DECLINES IN EQUITY MARKETS WHICH OCCURRED TOWARD END OF Q1 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: