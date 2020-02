BRIEF-E-Therapeutics CEO, CFO and Chairman Steps Down

Feb 11 (Reuters) - E-Therapeutics PLC:

* E-THERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCES A RESTRUCTURING OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM AND A £1.6 MILLION PLACING

* E-THERAPEUTICS PLC - IAIN ROSS IS STANDING DOWN AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* E-THERAPEUTICS PLC - ALI MORTAZAVI HAS BEEN APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* E-THERAPEUTICS PLC - RAY BARLOW HAS STOOD DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* E-THERAPEUTICS PLC - STEVE MEDLICOTT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS ALSO STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* E-THERAPEUTICS PLC - CARRIED OUT A PLACING OF 53.3 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.1P EACH AT PRICE OF 3.0P/SHARE

* E-THERAPEUTICS PLC - IAIN ROSS IS STANDING DOWN AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* E-THERAPEUTICS PLC - ALI MORTAZAVI HAS BEEN APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* E-THERAPEUTICS PLC - RAY BARLOW HAS STOOD DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* E-THERAPEUTICS PLC - STEVE MEDLICOTT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, HAS ALSO STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD

* E-THERAPEUTICS - CARRIED OUT A PLACING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF £1.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: