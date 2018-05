May 10 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co:

* E. W. SCRIPPS - A PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT SHOWS THAT CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HAVE ELECTED ALL 3 OF CO’S CLASS A NOMINEES AS DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD

* E. W. SCRIPPS - PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT ALSO SHOWS THAT CO'S COMMON SHAREHOLDERS HAVE ELECTED ALL 7 OF CO'S COMMON SHARES NOMINEES AS DIRECTORS TO BOARD