April 23 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co:

* E. W. SCRIPPS - HAS STREAMLINED ITS LOCAL MEDIA SEGMENT AND CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE AND EXPECTS TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MILLION IN ANNUAL SAVINGS

* E. W. SCRIPPS - SCRIPPS BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE "FOR" EACH OF BOARD'S DIRECTOR NOMINEES