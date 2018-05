BRIEF-E. W. Scripps Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.10 From Continuing Operations

May 7 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co:

* SCRIPPS REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $254 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $253.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REMAINS ON TRACK TO GROW CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BY MORE THAN 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVELS BY 2020

* E. W. SCRIPPS - REMAINS ON TRACK TO IMPROVE MARGINS BY 400 BASIS POINTS IN 2018 - 2020, COSTS SAVINGS OF $10 MILLION IN 2018, $30 MILLION STARTING IN 2019

* SEES Q2 CAPEX MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT MILLIONS

* SEES Q2 LOCAL MEDIA REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE-DIGITS

* SEES Q2 NATIONAL MEDIA REVENUE IN LOW-TO-MID $60 MILLION RANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: