BRIEF-E. W. Scripps reports Q2 earnings per share $0.10
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 12:28 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-E. W. Scripps reports Q2 earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co

* Scripps reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue $232 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* E. W. Scripps Co sees ‍ third-quarter 2017 television revenue down high single digits​

* E. W. Scripps Co sees ‍ third-quarter 2017 radio revenue down mid-single digits​

* E. W. Scripps Co sees ‍ third-quarter 2017 digital revenue up high 20 percent range​

* E. W. Scripps Co - ‍for Q4, assuming an Oct. 2 close, four Katz Broadcast Networks are expected to add about $38 million of revenue​

* E. W. Scripps Co sees ‍third-quarter 2017 television expense up mid-single digits, radio expense flat and digital expense up high teens​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

