May 22 (Reuters) - E. W. Scripps Co:

* E. W. SCRIPPS - TO TRANSFER STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING FROM NYSE TO NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET, EFFECTIVE AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON JUNE 1, 2018

* E. W. SCRIPPS CO - CO’S CLASS A COMMON STOCK EXPECTED TO BEGIN TRADING AS NASDAQ-LISTED SECURITY AT MARKET OPEN ON JUNE 4, 2018

* E. W. SCRIPPS CO - SCRIPPS CLASS A COMMON STOCK WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE UNDER TICKER SYMBOL "SSP."