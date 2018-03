March 15 (Reuters) - Amber Road Inc:

* E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50 PER SHARE

* ‍E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD​ EXPIRES ON MARCH 30

* E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: