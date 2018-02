Feb 12 (Reuters) - Amber Road Inc:

* E2OPEN PROPOSES TO ACQUIRE AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50 PER SHARE IN CASH IN A TRANSACTION VALUED AT OVER $300 MILLION, REPRESENTING A 52% PREMIUM TO THE CLOSING STOCK PRICE ON FEBRUARY 9TH, 2018

