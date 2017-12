Dec 4 (Reuters) - EAG BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* PUBLIC OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF EAG-BETEILIGUNGS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

* ‍PUBLIC TENDER OFFER PLANNED BY FRIES FAMILIEN-PRIVATSTIFTUNG

* OFFER PRICE 3.00 EUROS PER SHARE‍​

* ACCEPTANCE PERIOD IS TO RUN FROM 8 JANUARY 2018 TO 28 FEBRUARY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)