BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $1.04

April 18 (Reuters) - Eagle Bancorp Inc:

* EAGLE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 32% INCREASE IN NET INCOME FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OVER 2017 AND TOTAL ASSETS OF $7.7 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* Q1 REVENUE $81.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $74.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY’S NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% IN Q1 OF 2018 OVER 2017

* NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MILLION VERSUS $66.9 MILLION)