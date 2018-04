April 24 (Reuters) - Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc:

* EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA EARNS $573,000 IN THE FIRST QUARTER; HIGHLIGHTED BY RUBY VALLEY BANK ACQUISITION; DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE

* Q1 REVENUE $9.5 MILLION

* EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA - NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSS INCREASED 24.9% TO $6.8 MILLION IN Q1 COMPARED TO $5.5 MILLION IN Q1 ONE YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: