Jan 29 (Reuters) - Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc:

* EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA EARNS $553,000 IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AND $4.1 MILLION FOR 2017 FOLLOWING WRITE DOWN OF DEFERRED TAX ASSET; DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09 PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q4 REVENUE $9.8 MILLION VERSUS $10.2 MILLION

* EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA - NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSS INCREASED 12.3% TO $6.2 MILLION IN Q4 VERSUS $5.6 MILLION IN Q4 ONE YEAR AGO