May 22 (Reuters) - Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc:

* EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 - SEC FILING

* EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA - OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2LisDVU) Further company coverage: