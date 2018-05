May 9 (Reuters) - Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc:

* EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $61.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TCE REVENUES FOR QUARTER EQUATED TO $46.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 63% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* NET TIME AND VOYAGE CHARTER REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $79.4 MILLION COMPARED WITH $45.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: