FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Eagle Energy announces ISS's recommendations; to accelerate cost reductions
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Eagle Energy announces ISS's recommendations; to accelerate cost reductions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Eagle Energy Inc

* Eagle Energy Inc announces independent advisory firm recommendation supporting a vote on Eagle's yellow proxy and additional cost reduction initiatives

* Eagle Energy Inc says 2017 capital and operating budget assumed an average WTI price of $US 55.46 per barrel of oil

* Eagle Energy Inc says in response to significantly weaker current oil prices, Eagle has decided to accelerate cost reductions

* Announces Institutional Shareholder Services Inc's recommendations for voting and additional cost reduction initiatives

* Within next 60 days, intends to implement material reductions in executive compensation, including materially reducing CEO's compensation

* Eagle Energy - Eagle's board unanimously recommends Eagle shareholders vote only yellow proxy or voting instruction form in favour of current board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.