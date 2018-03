March 20 (Reuters) - Eagle Energy Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS AND RESERVES INFORMATION

* ‍EAGLE IS SEEKING TO REDUCE DEBT AND CORPORATE COSTS, INCLUDING INTEREST COSTS​

* RETAINED TUDOR, PICKERING, HOLT & CO. SECURITIES - CANADA, ULC TO ACT AS A FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EAGLE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF ROYALTIES, $14.7 MILLION VERSUS $13.9 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.34​

* QTRLY ‍FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.08