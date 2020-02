Feb 10 (Reuters) - Eagle Health Holdings Ltd:

* CO PLANS TO RESUME NORMAL OPERATIONS IN XIAMEN PRODUCTION FACILTY AFTER 1 MARCH

* SEES TEMPORARY ADVERSE EFFECT ON SALES DURING CLOSURE OF XIAMEN PRODUCTION FACILITY

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON CO'S XIAMEN PRODCUTION FACILTY IN CHINA