BRIEF-Eagle Hospitality Trust Responds To MAS & CAD Of Singapore Police's Joint Investigation

June 8 (Reuters) - Eagle Hospitality Trust:

* REFERS TO MAS & COMMERCIAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT OF SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE STATEMENT DATED 5 JUNE ON START OF JOINT INVESTIGATION

* PROBE INTO CURRENT & FORMER DIRECTORS, & OFFICERS RESPONSIBLE FOR MANAGING EHT ON SUSPECTED BREACHES OF DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

* MAS CONFIRMED REVIEW OF APPLICATION TO MAS BY FAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTL AS PROPOSED NEW CONTROLLER OF REIT MANAGER IS IN PROGRESS

* MANAGERS CONFIRM CURRENT DIRECTORS WILL CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH AUTHORITIES ON INVESTIGATION

* BOARDS OF MANAGERS UNDERSTAND THAT FORMER DIRECTORS OF MANAGERS ALSO BEEN OR WILL BE INTERVIEWED

* AS OF JUNE 8, AUTHORITIES HAVE NOT DISCLOSED TO MANAGERS ANY FURTHER DETAILS OF INVESTIGATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: