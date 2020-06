June 9 (Reuters) - Eagle Insurance Ltd:

* EAGLE INSURANCE LTD - GROSS PREMIUMS FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 GREW BY 25% TO RS1,125M

* EAGLE INSURANCE LTD - NINE MONTHS PROFIT AFTER TAX STOOD AT RS16.2M COMPARED TO A LOSS OF RS 15.0M LAST YEAR