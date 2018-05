May 15 (Reuters) - Eagle Materials Inc:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* Q4 REVENUE $284.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $306 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY RESULTS AFFECTED BY $6 MILLION PRE-TAX CHARGE RELATED TO SETTLEMENT BY AMERICAN GYPSUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)