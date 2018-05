May 11 (Reuters) - Eagle Materials Inc:

* EAGLE MATERIALS - EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS

* EAGLE MATERIALS INC - UNDER HOMEBUILDER SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT AGREED TO PAY A TOTAL OF $6.0 MILLION IN CASH TO SETTLE CLAIMS

* EAGLE MATERIALS INC - COMPANY WILL RECORD SETTLEMENT AMOUNT AS AN EXPENSE IN ITS FISCAL Q4 2018 RESULTS