Nov 10 (Reuters) - Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Ltd :

* Hy ‍revenue up 8.6% to HK$1,176.5 million​

* Hy ‍profit attributable to owners of company HK$157.6 million versus HK$120.9 million​

* Interim dividend of HK18 cents per share​