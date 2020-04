BRIEF-Eagle Pharma Announces Lab Test Results Demonstrating In Vitro Antiviral Activity Of Ryanodex Against Coronavirus Sars-Cov-2

April 16 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES LABORATORY TEST RESULTS DEMONSTRATING IN VITRO ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY OF RYANODEX® (DANTROLENE SODIUM) AGAINST CORONAVIRUS SARS-COV-2

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS-IND SUBMITTED TO FDA FOR PLANNED CLINICAL STUDY AT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY TO EVALUATE RYANODEX FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 PATIENTS

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS - RYANODEX FOR INJECTABLE SUSPENSION INHIBITED GROWTH OF SARS-COV-2, IN A CONTROLLED IN VITRO LABORATORY TEST

* EAGLE PHARMA -WORKING TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF RYANODEX IN ADVANCE OF CLINICAL RESULTS AND TO POTENTIALLY SHORTEN SUPPLY CHAIN LEAD TIME IF NECESSARY

* EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NOW EXPLORING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN VIRAL INFECTION AND REGULATION OF CALCIUM LEVELS INSIDE CELLS

* EAGLE PHARMA - PENDING FDA AUTHORIZATION OF IND APPLICATION, TRIAL WILL BEGIN ENROLLING PARTICIPANTS WITH INITIAL RESULTS ANTICIPATED IN MAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)